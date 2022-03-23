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"She Just Won't Shut Up!"
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81 views • March 23, 2022
Margaret Brennan, ill-mannered actress for CBS, a state-controlled television network.
"On a recent episode of CBS’s Sunday morning show “Face the Nation,” host Margaret Brennan badgered, berated and harangued at Chinese Ambassador to the U.S. Qin Gang, demanding that the Chinese “condemn” the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Despite the verbal onslaught and repeated interruptions, Gang remains calm and tells Brennan that it’s naive to think that condemnation, rather than assertively encouraging a negotiated settlement, will do much to resolve the conflict. "
- The Jimmy Dore Show https://youtu.be/InQd6FuB8qc
"On a recent episode of CBS’s Sunday morning show “Face the Nation,” host Margaret Brennan badgered, berated and harangued at Chinese Ambassador to the U.S. Qin Gang, demanding that the Chinese “condemn” the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Despite the verbal onslaught and repeated interruptions, Gang remains calm and tells Brennan that it’s naive to think that condemnation, rather than assertively encouraging a negotiated settlement, will do much to resolve the conflict. "
- The Jimmy Dore Show https://youtu.be/InQd6FuB8qc
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