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** Democrats Follow the Science Of Faulty Data To Stay In Control ** Laura Ingraham
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24 views • May 30, 2020
The Ingraham Angle - 29/May/2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BE_1Sh2jDoQ
** How The Left Discarded Science For Power
** Mockingbirds Told What to Say By The Deep State
** Science is being hollowed out and used as a smoke screen to push political agendas
** Politicians claim they know the science behind the Wuhan/Coronavirus but yet state to state governors and mayors are using very draconian methods .
** People realize that when their state or city does not follow science they become cynical and stop trusting the rules imposed on them.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BE_1Sh2jDoQ
** How The Left Discarded Science For Power
** Mockingbirds Told What to Say By The Deep State
** Science is being hollowed out and used as a smoke screen to push political agendas
** Politicians claim they know the science behind the Wuhan/Coronavirus but yet state to state governors and mayors are using very draconian methods .
** People realize that when their state or city does not follow science they become cynical and stop trusting the rules imposed on them.
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