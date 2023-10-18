Create New Account
Aloe Vera Infused Immunity Boosting Lemonade
Food Ranger Alice
Aloe Vera Infused Immunity Boosting Lemonade

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup freshly squeezed organic lemon juice
4 cups cold water
1/4 cup organic honey or maple syrup (adjust to your liking)
Ice cubes
Fresh organic mint leaves (for garnish)


INSTRUCTIONS:

1.In a pitcher, combine the freshly squeezed lemon juice and cold water.

2.Stir in the honey or maple syrup until it dissolves completely.

3.Add the Organic Freeze-Dried Aloe Vera 200x Extract Powder to the mixture and mix well.
4.Taste the lemonade and add more sugar or juice to make it sweeter or more sour, as you prefer.
5.Fill glasses with ice cubes and pour the aloe vera-infused lemonade over the ice.
6.Garnish each glass with fresh mint leaves for a refreshing touch.
7.Stir well before serving and enjoy the immune-supporting benefits of this Aloe Vera Lemonade!

Visit my blog at https://myfoodranger.blogspot.com

Buy lab-verified products now at BrighteonStore.com - https://bit.ly/3FiUK4A

