He Will Meet Your Needs
Pastor Jack Ward
Published 16 hours ago

9/24/2023

Philippians 4:19-20
He Will Meet Your Needs

Intro:  We hear of food shortages, runaway inflation, gas shortages, electricity being rationed, health care costs rising.  The end of fossil fuels.  The end of life as we know it.  Twenty thousand car loans are defaulted every month.  Thousands of home loans are defaulted every month.  People are having a tough time today.  Fear and dread are at every turn.  But let me ask you this….what did you think the last days would look like?  A stroll into heaven?  We are going to see and are seeing the birth pangs ever since Israel became a nation in 1947.  The wicked one has been working overtime to bring about a one world government under the control of the Beast, the man of sin, the anti-Christ!  We  are moving quickly toward this.

