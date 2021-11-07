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Double Think
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90 views • November 07, 2021
Double Think
"In accordance with the principles of Double Think, it does not matter if the war is not real, or if it was Real than victory was not possible. The war is not meant to be WON... it is MEANT to be continuous. The essential act of modern warfare is the destruction of the produce of human labor. The Hierarchial Society is only possible on the basis of poverty and ignorance. In principle the War effort is always planned to keep society on the brink of Starvation.
The war is waged by the ruling group on its own subjects. The objective is not military victory, but to keep the very structure of society intact."
AHEM*.... War on Drugs...
War on Terror
War on ......
Just sayin....
Double Think is the means by which 1984 is becoming our reality [George Orwell - 1984 | How Freedom Dies]
A READING FROM ORWELL’S 1984
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BisOCsgf5MU/
George Orwell - 1984 | How Freedom Dies
https://www.roxytube.com/v/pD8HaM
BBC Interview with George Orwell about his book ''1984''
https://www.roxytube.com/v/cIlbyi
GEORGE ORWELL 1984 AUDIO BOOK - SUPPOSE TO BE A WARNING NOT AN OPERATION MANUAL
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Cr7v0QAwgkhy/
NINETEEN EIGHTY-FOUR (1984 FILM) - GEORGE ORWELL - GREEK SUBS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wjsg4wqePWDC/
Is 1984 Becoming a Reality? - George Orwell's Warning to the World
https://www.roxytube.com/v/7LMKZ5
"In accordance with the principles of Double Think, it does not matter if the war is not real, or if it was Real than victory was not possible. The war is not meant to be WON... it is MEANT to be continuous. The essential act of modern warfare is the destruction of the produce of human labor. The Hierarchial Society is only possible on the basis of poverty and ignorance. In principle the War effort is always planned to keep society on the brink of Starvation.
The war is waged by the ruling group on its own subjects. The objective is not military victory, but to keep the very structure of society intact."
AHEM*.... War on Drugs...
War on Terror
War on ......
Just sayin....
Double Think is the means by which 1984 is becoming our reality [George Orwell - 1984 | How Freedom Dies]
A READING FROM ORWELL’S 1984
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BisOCsgf5MU/
George Orwell - 1984 | How Freedom Dies
https://www.roxytube.com/v/pD8HaM
BBC Interview with George Orwell about his book ''1984''
https://www.roxytube.com/v/cIlbyi
GEORGE ORWELL 1984 AUDIO BOOK - SUPPOSE TO BE A WARNING NOT AN OPERATION MANUAL
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Cr7v0QAwgkhy/
NINETEEN EIGHTY-FOUR (1984 FILM) - GEORGE ORWELL - GREEK SUBS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wjsg4wqePWDC/
Is 1984 Becoming a Reality? - George Orwell's Warning to the World
https://www.roxytube.com/v/7LMKZ5
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