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“We Haven’t Finished Yet” | “We Need Military Tribunals” [Ep. #04]
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261 views • January 31, 2021
As Joe Biden continues to sign Executive Orders in efforts to reverse Trump’s accomplishments and collapse the United States economy for China’s greater interests, Donald Trump opened “The Office of the Former President” to continue battling the Deep State and Washington Elites. After being spotted in Mar-a-Lago playing golf, Trump stated to a person who thanked him for his service “We haven’t finished yet”. Lt. General McInerney recently stated “We need Military Tribunals”. The war for the American Republic continues on. People are waking up slowly but surely.
- Seeking the Truth.
- Speaking the Truth.
- Restoring the Republic.
- The Collegiate American
#McInerney #Revelations #DrainTheSwamp #ExposeTheDeepState #Trump2021 #MAGA #seekingthetruth #speakingthetruth #restoringtherepublic #thecollegiateamerican
- Seeking the Truth.
- Speaking the Truth.
- Restoring the Republic.
- The Collegiate American
#McInerney #Revelations #DrainTheSwamp #ExposeTheDeepState #Trump2021 #MAGA #seekingthetruth #speakingthetruth #restoringtherepublic #thecollegiateamerican
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