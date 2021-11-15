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GARTH ICKE - TALKS WITH PROFESSOR DAVE COLLUM WHO IS NOW CHALLENGING THE OFFICIAL COVID NARRATIVE
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91 views • November 15, 2021
Professor of Chemistry Dave Collum, received his first covid jab 6 months ago. He is now regretting that decision. He has gone from a covid believer and advocate of the injections to now a anti-vaxxer (pro life) and non believer. He is now warning others against taking these experimental kill shots.
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