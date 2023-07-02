Create New Account
"This Is Bullsh*t!" - Reasons Why The Islamic Faith Is The Fastest Growing Religion
Vigilent Citizen
Published Sunday

MIRRORED from Valuetainment

Apr 27, 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zQXBJyFy-RY

In this short clip, Patrick Bet-David, Maajid Nawaz, Adam Sosnick and Vincent Oshana discuss why the Islamic faith is the fastest-growing religion.

islamic faithmaajid nawazpatrick bet-davidfastest growing

