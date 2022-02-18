Flag of Ottawa Canada is 666 Beast Mark

The flag of Ottawa Canada is a blatant beast mark fnord.



The triple scratch beast mark embellishes the ring, as I have previously shown with numerous instances in my other videos.

The ring represents the family circle of Satan. The ring, which is most often an oval, also represents the eye of the red dragon and the open 3rd eye. Consider how often the all seeing eye is placed on the right hand and the forehead.



The symbol over all depicts, six six six, as well.



The following is the official description.



The official flag of Ottawa is highlighted by a stylized white "O" design. This stylized O is meant to represent both a maple leaf (symbolizing Canada) and the Peace Tower and Center Block of the parliament buildings (symbolizing Ottawa). The design is meant to be simple, but look festive, and to create a feeling of vibrant motion when flying.



The design uses the blue and teal colors chosen to represent the new City of Ottawa. The blue is symbolic of rivers and waterways that are part of the Ottawa region, such as the Ottawa River. The large teal areas speak to the large green space and quality of life in the area, as well as the forests, trees, and parkland within the city. It was adopted January first, 2000, following the creation of the Ottawa "mega city".



So obviously, they will have their story of what it represents, backed by the authority of their positions, likely wearing suits and ties.

But if you genuinely consider what I explained, to test what I am saying and pay attention to how various symbols are depicted, you should see that I am telling the truth. I know that normalcy bias is a knee jerk reaction to disregard information as well. I do not expect many will actually be mindful of what is shown here, but for those that do put effort to understand, they should realize a thread that weaves through and ties together most everything in our world and the book of revelation.