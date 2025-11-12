Part #5 Of The Bible Believers Complete Guide To Dispensations-NTEB-NOV 12 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TONIGHT’S STUDY: Tonight we have Part #5 with Dispensationalism Before Darby. In this study, we answer all the critics of dispensationalism who think that no one before John Nelson Darby and CI Scofield believed in or taught dispensationalism. In fact, dispensationalists appear as far back as the first and second centuries. But there was a problem, a huge problem that took the light of gospel truth and buried it in darkness for a thousand years. Tonight we show you everything you need to know about dispensationalism before Darby and Scofield!