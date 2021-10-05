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Monomyth
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30 views • October 05, 2021
Zachary Denman, September 30, 2021
You have one story in this life, called the Monomyth. Understanding the symbols in society will evolve us on our quest. A short film giving an insight into your hero's journey...
New Film or Video every Thursday 8pm BST.
Subscribe for more films and videos:
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Film & Music by Zachary Denman http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Films Playlist Series:
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/o1XeJMmXFSh7/
Patron Credits
David Morgan - Cosmic Rebel
Madhan Kuppaswamy - Cosmic Rebel
William Valente - Cosmic Rebel
Transparent Media Truth - Cosmic Rebel
Marta Siekanowicz - Cosmic Rebel
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You have one story in this life, called the Monomyth. Understanding the symbols in society will evolve us on our quest. A short film giving an insight into your hero's journey...
New Film or Video every Thursday 8pm BST.
Subscribe for more films and videos:
https://www.youtube.com/zacharydenman
Film & Music by Zachary Denman http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Films Playlist Series:
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/o1XeJMmXFSh7/
Patron Credits
David Morgan - Cosmic Rebel
Madhan Kuppaswamy - Cosmic Rebel
William Valente - Cosmic Rebel
Transparent Media Truth - Cosmic Rebel
Marta Siekanowicz - Cosmic Rebel
Become a Patron: https://www.patreon.com/zacharydenman
Follow on Social Media
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/zacharydenman
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zacharydenman/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacdenman
Website: http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Facebook: https://facebook.com/londonvideo
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/zacharydenman
Minds: https://www.minds.com/zacharydenman/
Gab: https://gab.com/zacharydenman
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