RT News - April 5 2026 2PM GMT

April 5, 2026

rt.com





Unhinged - in Donald Trump's latest expletive laden post, he says Iran will be living in hell this Tuesday with bridges and power plants across the nation getting destroyed. The US-Israeli strikes continue to destroy civilian infrastructure. We visit a laboratory at a university in Tehran, which is left in ruins. The US rescues the second crew member of the F-15 fighter jet that was shot down over Iran on Friday, with the remains of multiple other American military planes and helicopters left charred on the ground after the operation. Explosives are found next to a major gas pipeline filled with Russian energy in Serbia, which extends north into neighboring Hungary. The Serbian president says a disaster has been averted.





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