The Untold Story of the Anti-Slavery Movement In America
Resistance Chicks
Published Yesterday |
Christian Heritage Series: From John Brown, to John Quincy, Christians led the way to end one of history's greatest atrocities. We'll take a look at some heroic actions in America and learn about famous black preachers.
Keywords
americachristianshistoryslaveryblack preacherschristian heritage seriesjohn brownjohn quincy

