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White Population Rapidly Dropping, Mass Demographic Transformation Plan Implemented*
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85 views • August 15, 2021
BY STEW PETERS SHOW
AUGUST 13, 2021
Courtesy of The Stew Peters Show
EXCERPT:
"If you’re white, you’re soon to be OUTNUMBERED! DeAnna Lorraine breaks down the numbers and illustrates the means with which the globalists are transforming worldwide demographics WITHOUT PERMISSION OF CITIZENS!"
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/08/white-population-rapidly-dropping-mass-demographic-transformation-plan-implemented/
*mirror
AUGUST 13, 2021
Courtesy of The Stew Peters Show
EXCERPT:
"If you’re white, you’re soon to be OUTNUMBERED! DeAnna Lorraine breaks down the numbers and illustrates the means with which the globalists are transforming worldwide demographics WITHOUT PERMISSION OF CITIZENS!"
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/08/white-population-rapidly-dropping-mass-demographic-transformation-plan-implemented/
*mirror
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