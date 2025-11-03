Babylon is fallen: the murder of pope John Paul I

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to History with Magnus



An excellent documentary by History with Magnus on the financial corruption at the Vatican that led to the murder of pope John Paul I, or Albino Luciani, who was pope for only 33 days in 1978. 33 is the highest degree of the Scottish Rite. That’s no coincidence.



Italian banker, Roberto Calvi, dubbed “God's Banker" or in Italian “Banchiere di Dio” by the press was linked to the pope’s murder.