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Reiner Fuellmich - Grand Jury Proceedings Day 5 - Economical & Financial Destruction
luciole
luciole
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341 views • February 21, 2022
Feb 20th, 2022 : https://gettr.com/streaming/pvr11i8098
Corona Investigative Committee on GETTR : https://gettr.com/user/coronacommittee
https://odysee.com/@GrandJury:f

5th session of the #GrandJuryProceedings
Court of Public Opinion

Topic: Economical & Financial Destruction

🕕 Start: FEB 20 - 6:00 p.m. CET
LIVE HERE ON GETTR🔥!

A group of intern. attorneys and a judge are conducting a criminal investigation modeled on the grand jury proceedings to present to the public all available evidence of past crimes against humanity related to Covid-19 of the "leaders, organizers, instigators, and accomplices" who assisted in the formulation and execution of a common plan for a pandemic. This investigation is of the people, by the people, and for the people, so YOU can be part of the jury.


05. Feb: PCR-Opening statements
12. Feb: Historical background
13. Feb: PCR-Test
19. Feb: Injections & psychological warfare
20. Feb: Financial Destruction
26. Feb: Eugenics + closing arguments and outlook
Keywords
grand juryday 4reiner fuellmichcorona investigative committeeeconomical destructionfinancial destruction
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