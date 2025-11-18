Brighteon Broadcast News, Nov 18, 2025 - COVERT Q.E. will blow up the dollar system and lead to collapse

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Interview with Marchin on Decentralized Living (0:09)
- Trump's Health Insurance Plan (1:11)
- Critique of the Health Care System (11:19)
- Mike's Personal Health Philosophy (11:52)
- Critique of Mammography and HRT Drugs (13:17)
- Mike's View on Health Insurance and Lifestyle (17:28)
- Debt and Financial Collapse (26:13)
- Gold and Silver as Safe Havens (39:21)
- Mike's Critique of Ted Cruz and Political Leadership (46:56)
- Mike's Vision for the Future (1:00:51)
- Solar Hydrogen and Open Source Technology (1:08:11)
- Challenges and Solutions in Combustion Engine Design (1:20:23)
- Advancements in 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing (1:21:21)
- Collaborative Literacy and Entrepreneurial Challenges (1:26:17)
- Universal Basic Assets and Decentralized Communities (1:41:50)
- Resilient and Low-Tech Systems (1:42:10)
- Government and Corporate Control Systems (1:42:23)
- Future Builders Academy and Extreme Build Events (1:43:52)
- Open Source Ecology and Community Support (1:50:35)
- Personal Reflections and Final Thoughts (2:21:13)
- Brighteon Books and AI Engine Overview (2:31:53)
- Supporting the Project and Product Offerings (2:33:57)
- Audio Book Generation and User Requests (2:36:16)
- Final Thoughts and Gratitude (2:40:23)
NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.).
