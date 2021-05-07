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Video Advice: It's a highly expensive procedure | BE ALONE [06.05.2021]
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102 views • May 07, 2021
Note: What is a 'BullShit Detector'? - [sweet empathic fake lying mendacious NPM speak, DoubbleSpeak and NewSpeak]
- My 'BullShit Detector' is very high over the years, just turned fucking 57 years old yesterday :), with my many years of 'experience' (and still) with the facist Satanic 'System' we have here in Denmark, were many people dies, commits suicide and sets fire to themselves in front of the town hall because they do not 'cope' the systematic crimes where the laws systematic are broken and NO ONE is held accountable. That's why I joined the fight in 2016 and started publish my own case in 2017: http://mail.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
And I have been convicted 'guilty' 4 times in the Danish corrupt plum rotten 'justice system' even though I could prove that everything I shared and wrote was the truth because the Satanists felt 'offended' and 'violated'.
So my plan was (and is) that the consequence will be that everything must be made public, so that everyone, including their children and family, can see for all eternity which people are carrying out these systematic satanic measures against their fellow citizens. Here they have 'fucked' with the wrong guy.
Nikola Tesla:
My brain is only a Receiver, in the Universe there is a Core
From which we obtain knowledge, Strenght and Inspiration
Be alone, Thats is the Secret of Invention
Be alone, Thats is when ideas are Born
That is why many of the earthly miracles
have had their Genesis in humble soundings.
Instinct is something which transcends knowledge.
We have, undoubtedly, certain finer fibers that enable us
to perceive truths, when logical deduction,
or any other willful effort of the brain, is futile
Nikola Tesla (born July 9/10, 1856, Smiljan, Austrian Empire [now in Croatia]—died January 7, 1943, New York, New York, U.S.), Serbian American inventor and engineer who discovered and patented the rotating magnetic field, the basis of most alternating-current machinery. He also developed the three-phase system of electric power transmission. He immigrated to the United States in 1884 and sold the patent rights to his system of alternating-current dynamos, transformers, and motors to George Westinghouse. In 1891 he invented the Tesla coil, an induction coil widely used in radio technology.
Watch the full video here:
4 Mind-Blowing Activities to Access Higher States of Consciousness | Vishen Lakhiani
314,635 views • Mar 13, 2020
Mindvalley Talks
1.03M subscribers
https://youtu.be/QTyiBVMZ0ng
Source:
8,534 views • May 6, 2021
Video Advice
2.7M subscribers
https://youtu.be/NB5Sjz88UII
- My 'BullShit Detector' is very high over the years, just turned fucking 57 years old yesterday :), with my many years of 'experience' (and still) with the facist Satanic 'System' we have here in Denmark, were many people dies, commits suicide and sets fire to themselves in front of the town hall because they do not 'cope' the systematic crimes where the laws systematic are broken and NO ONE is held accountable. That's why I joined the fight in 2016 and started publish my own case in 2017: http://mail.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
And I have been convicted 'guilty' 4 times in the Danish corrupt plum rotten 'justice system' even though I could prove that everything I shared and wrote was the truth because the Satanists felt 'offended' and 'violated'.
So my plan was (and is) that the consequence will be that everything must be made public, so that everyone, including their children and family, can see for all eternity which people are carrying out these systematic satanic measures against their fellow citizens. Here they have 'fucked' with the wrong guy.
Nikola Tesla:
My brain is only a Receiver, in the Universe there is a Core
From which we obtain knowledge, Strenght and Inspiration
Be alone, Thats is the Secret of Invention
Be alone, Thats is when ideas are Born
That is why many of the earthly miracles
have had their Genesis in humble soundings.
Instinct is something which transcends knowledge.
We have, undoubtedly, certain finer fibers that enable us
to perceive truths, when logical deduction,
or any other willful effort of the brain, is futile
Nikola Tesla (born July 9/10, 1856, Smiljan, Austrian Empire [now in Croatia]—died January 7, 1943, New York, New York, U.S.), Serbian American inventor and engineer who discovered and patented the rotating magnetic field, the basis of most alternating-current machinery. He also developed the three-phase system of electric power transmission. He immigrated to the United States in 1884 and sold the patent rights to his system of alternating-current dynamos, transformers, and motors to George Westinghouse. In 1891 he invented the Tesla coil, an induction coil widely used in radio technology.
Watch the full video here:
4 Mind-Blowing Activities to Access Higher States of Consciousness | Vishen Lakhiani
314,635 views • Mar 13, 2020
Mindvalley Talks
1.03M subscribers
https://youtu.be/QTyiBVMZ0ng
Source:
8,534 views • May 6, 2021
Video Advice
2.7M subscribers
https://youtu.be/NB5Sjz88UII
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