REAL TIME FOOTAGE OF NANOTECHNOLOGY INSIDE COVID VACCINES ASSEMBLING BY MICROROBOTICS

This is incredible to watch. If you fast forward about 8 minutes in you will clearly see the micromachines/robots assembling nanotechnology. This is what people have been injected with and the the technology starts assembling when exposed to wireless signals. It ceases when placed in a faraday cage which is where all vaccinated people need to live if they want to stay alive.



"Dr. David Nixon joins Maria Zee to reveal footage NEVER before seen anywhere in the world - real time footage of the nanotechnology inside the COVID-19 injections assembling robotic arms that guide the nanotechnology development."

Mirrored from: https://rumble.com/v1prv94-world-first-robotic-arms-assembling.html

