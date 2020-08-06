© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Devin Nunes warns how social media could affect the 2020 election
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • August 06, 2020
Congressman Devin Nunes comments exclusively on his own experience with big tech and social media platforms, the dynamic of 'shadow-banning,' gives reaction to the big tech testimony answers given by Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos, and the likelihood of President Trump taking legislative action against Chinese-owned platform TikTok. - with Newsmax TV's Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.