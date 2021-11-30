OMICRON WITH CLAUDE AND CLAUDIA - NOVEMBER 26, 2021

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Claude & Claudia Clown Coronatards and discuss the insane insanity that has taken over the world.
Live from Mexico on November 26, 2021
Pilot episode :)
Let us know how if you like it and we might spend the time to do intros, titles, music and other fluff.
Telegram: https://t.me/apocalypsenowmexico
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Z8XiGerfAmob/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@FurleyVision:a?r=4vnQ2zyis6zkCrYwUXgMQM9WLbn7wKAB
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/apocalypsenow/home