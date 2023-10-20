Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
U.S.'s Worst Nightmare Come True: DPRK Sent To Russia Its Super Missile Of A Similar Capacity To TNW
channel image
The Prisoner
8809 Subscribers
Shop now
246 views
Published 18 hours ago

Over the past 8 months, relations between North Korea and Russia have begun to develop so rapidly that many political scientists have been forced to recognize the uniqueness and unprecedented nature of this case. Over these months, Moscow and Pyongyang have become closer on many issues and have begun to act as real allies. Moreover, such a high level of trust and warm relations between the countries has not been observed for 40 years.........

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

Keywords
russianorth koreaalliance

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket