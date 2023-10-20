U.S.'s Worst Nightmare Come True: DPRK Sent To Russia Its Super Missile Of A Similar Capacity To TNW

Over the past 8 months, relations between North Korea and Russia have begun to develop so rapidly that many political scientists have been forced to recognize the uniqueness and unprecedented nature of this case. Over these months, Moscow and Pyongyang have become closer on many issues and have begun to act as real allies. Moreover, such a high level of trust and warm relations between the countries has not been observed for 40 years.........

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN