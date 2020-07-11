Mobile Security & Privacy Dystopia

Best practices:* Enable Device & cloud backup encryption (Search for ‘encrypt’ in device settings)* Use strong passwords or a password manager (1Password or LastPass)* Use 6 digit long PIN (Enable ‘Erase data on too many wrong attempts’)* Disable WiFi, GPS and BT (when not used)* Always use 2nd factor authentication for all your accounts (Authy, andOTP, etc)* Get a backup for your 2FA (recovery codes) or an USB security token (Yubikey, Nitrokey etc)* Try to keep up with (reasonable) updates and reboot your phone often.* Install a Firefwall app (Netguard for Android or Lockdown Apps for iOS)* Do not install random, cracked or unkown apps; be a minimalist; revoke unnecesasry perm-s.* Use only verified app sources, disable the option “Install from unofficial sources”* Do not use public Wi-Fi networks (or use Tor or a good VPN (vpntierlist.com) while on public)* Don’t use ilegal and shady websites / free or pirated apps / google or facebook* Use a secure browser Brave of Firefox (use protection against data trackers)* Use PayPal or other pay systems instead of credit cards* Use mini farraday cage pouches when you are not using your phone to block all signals* Browsers/tools: Brave, Bromite, Firefox Focus, Duckduckgo Privacy, TorBrowser;* Browser addons: HTTPS everywhere (Enable block all unencrypted traffic), uBlock Origin...* Say no to asian phones, facebook, google (and other user data harvesting services)* Privacy: ios - options -> ‘Limit ad tracking’; android - ‘Opt out of interest based ads’ (also tap‘reset adviertising ID’)* Check your phone for stalkerware (i.e. by someone who has phisical access to your device), perform a factory/hard-reset of device if suspicious)* Encrypt your DNSAndroid: (Latest android)Settings -> Network and Internet -> Advanced -> Private DNS => (dns.google)iOS: DNSCloack* Enhance privacy:disable personalized advertisingdisable location servicesbetter to use google maps in a browser than to give the app permission to store & record your location always...disable telemetryResources & articles: