Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CAN IVERMECTIN HARM YOU?
channel image
Sun Fruit Dan
334 Subscribers
205 views
Published 21 hours ago

Worldwide Supplier For Ivermectin 5mg and 7.5mg Pills:

http://www.sacredpurity.com/ivermectin.html


What Is Ivermectin? - https://bitly.ws/U9eL

Ivermectin Health And Detox Benefits - (Scientifically Proven) - https://bitly.ws/Ur5s

Ivermectin COVID-19 Protocol - (Updated) - https://bitly.ws/ZeZx

Ivermectin Cancer Protocol! - https://bit.ly/482qU0x

The Ivermectin Parasite Detox Protocol - https://bitly.ws/TFyU

4 Ways To Reduce Ivermectin Detox Symptoms! - https://bit.ly/41ZXK0o

Why I DO NOT Recommend Ingesting IVERMECTIN HORSE PASTE! - https://bitly.ws/3267W



Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


CAN IVERMECTIN HARM YOU?


There are a lot of people who believe Ivermectin, which is a horse dewormed that is toxic for humans, and that we should never ingest it because if we do, it will harm us.


In this video, "CAN IVERMECTIN HARM YOU?" I talk about whether Ivermectin can harm you and why so you can gain clarity around this; if you want to learn about this thoroughly, watch this video from start to FINISH!


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan

Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno

Keywords
ivermectinivermectin parasite detoxivermectin horse dewormerivermectin side effectsivermectin detox symptomsis ivermectin toxicivermectin horse pasteis ivermectin safe for humans to ingestivermectin adverse effectscan ivermectin harm youis it safe to take ivermectinis ivermectin safe for humansis ivermectin harmfulivermectin herx reaction

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket