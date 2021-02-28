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Tarot Cards, Astrology and Hierarchy
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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47 views • February 28, 2021
0:17 - If we were somehow able to get a libertarian or voluntary society and government structure tomorrow, what would happen to the massive amounts of classified data and secrets our government controls.

1:21 - What is your opinion on the use of instruments such as the tarot and astrology, as means of self-reflection?

3:35 - What are your general thoughts on hierarchy? Do you think non-coercive hierarchies can be ideal?

6:32 - What are your thoughts about communicating the message of Voluntaryism and peaceful parenting at the workplace? I have experimented with the latter somewhat, but have often wondered about the risk it may pose to my employment.

13:00 - How do you think restraining orders would work in a free society and how would people keep abusive partners away...what's the solution?

16:01 - Why are women so hard to talk to? (note: I'm male, I try to be very accepting and reasonable and rational but women seem unable to do anything like that in discussion) Maybe my question is really: how do you reason with the unreasonable?

19:02 - I recently heard you say that negotiation is very important for a free society and i agree, it's key to being a decent human being, I understood that on some unconscious level from an early age but what other core concepts would you say are key to being a decent human being universally preferable?

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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