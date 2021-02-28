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Tarot Cards, Astrology and Hierarchy
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47 views • February 28, 2021
0:17 - If we were somehow able to get a libertarian or voluntary society and government structure tomorrow, what would happen to the massive amounts of classified data and secrets our government controls.
1:21 - What is your opinion on the use of instruments such as the tarot and astrology, as means of self-reflection?
3:35 - What are your general thoughts on hierarchy? Do you think non-coercive hierarchies can be ideal?
6:32 - What are your thoughts about communicating the message of Voluntaryism and peaceful parenting at the workplace? I have experimented with the latter somewhat, but have often wondered about the risk it may pose to my employment.
13:00 - How do you think restraining orders would work in a free society and how would people keep abusive partners away...what's the solution?
16:01 - Why are women so hard to talk to? (note: I'm male, I try to be very accepting and reasonable and rational but women seem unable to do anything like that in discussion) Maybe my question is really: how do you reason with the unreasonable?
19:02 - I recently heard you say that negotiation is very important for a free society and i agree, it's key to being a decent human being, I understood that on some unconscious level from an early age but what other core concepts would you say are key to being a decent human being universally preferable?
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
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Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Freedomain Radio Facebook: http://www.fdrurl.com/fb
Freedomain Radio Twitter: https://twitter.com/freedomainradio
1:21 - What is your opinion on the use of instruments such as the tarot and astrology, as means of self-reflection?
3:35 - What are your general thoughts on hierarchy? Do you think non-coercive hierarchies can be ideal?
6:32 - What are your thoughts about communicating the message of Voluntaryism and peaceful parenting at the workplace? I have experimented with the latter somewhat, but have often wondered about the risk it may pose to my employment.
13:00 - How do you think restraining orders would work in a free society and how would people keep abusive partners away...what's the solution?
16:01 - Why are women so hard to talk to? (note: I'm male, I try to be very accepting and reasonable and rational but women seem unable to do anything like that in discussion) Maybe my question is really: how do you reason with the unreasonable?
19:02 - I recently heard you say that negotiation is very important for a free society and i agree, it's key to being a decent human being, I understood that on some unconscious level from an early age but what other core concepts would you say are key to being a decent human being universally preferable?
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Bitcoin Address: 1Fd8RuZqJNG4v56rPD1v6rgYptwnHeJRWs
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Freedomain Radio Facebook: http://www.fdrurl.com/fb
Freedomain Radio Twitter: https://twitter.com/freedomainradio
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