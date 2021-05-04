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How Long Until YouTube Censors Climate Change Doubts? (CNN Plans Crisis)
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Recharge Freedom
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929 views • May 04, 2021
YouTube and its CEO Susan Wojcicki Have been well known to censor areas believed to be sensitive to leftists + the neo-liberal establishment. There is no questioning election results, nor the edicts of the WHO or CDC who have gotten so many things wrong regarding the pandemic and Covid.
But now that Jeff Zucker and CNN want to create a crisis out of climate change, how long before it becomes an immediate existential threat to humanity according to Susan and YouTube, and they put the brake pedal down on discussing the science or perils of climate change.
Because regardless of whether or not you agree with it, a free society means being able to discuss ideas and debate them, and eventually leading those with the greatest merit rise to the top.
#freespeech #censorship #climatechange

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cnnyoutubeleftistsglobal warmingbill of rightsfirst amendmentyoutube censorshipfree-speechsusan wojcickifree societyclassical liberalclimate crisisexistential threat
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