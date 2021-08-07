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London England Protest Outside BBC - "Shame On You!" (2021.05.15)
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463 views • August 07, 2021
The London anti-lockdown anti-Covid-19 fraud protest during the second World Wide Demonstration on May 15th, 2021 show protesters shaming the BBC for lying and failing to report about Covid-19 facts.
Source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wcVRsHbP1PMl
Corona Scamdemic Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
Source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wcVRsHbP1PMl
Corona Scamdemic Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
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