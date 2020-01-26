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Appeal to Stop 5G Reading Before Delivery to US Mission to The UN (MIRRORED)
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115 views • January 26, 2020
Appeal to Stop 5G Reading Before Delivery to US Mission to The UN (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Joe Friendly at:-
https://youtu.be/LimEBlLJ34M
Activists reading contents of the International Appeal to Stop 5G on Earth and in Space as they are about to deliver it to the US Permanent Mission to the United Nations on January 24, 2020, the day before the Global Day of Protest to Stop 5G on Earth and in Space. It was then successfully delivered to the US Embassy by a determined Jeannette, but they did force her to go thru several hoops.
Mirrored from YouTube channel Joe Friendly at:-
https://youtu.be/LimEBlLJ34M
Activists reading contents of the International Appeal to Stop 5G on Earth and in Space as they are about to deliver it to the US Permanent Mission to the United Nations on January 24, 2020, the day before the Global Day of Protest to Stop 5G on Earth and in Space. It was then successfully delivered to the US Embassy by a determined Jeannette, but they did force her to go thru several hoops.
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