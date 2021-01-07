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Covid Hoax - UK Reality Second Wave
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101 views • January 07, 2021
Excellent video as always from @FatEmperor, showing us the Truth - there is NO pandemic,there are NO excess deaths, there IS a communist #GreatReset to enslave humanity.
Data for UK, but similar to what happens in other countries worldwide.
It's important to remember that the only reason we had a 1st wave was because anybody dying of anything were being classed as covid deaths!
We had false certifications, medical malpractise, and criminal negligence from "death care" medical professionals. Oh, almost forgot! We got Tik tok dances as well.
source
https://fatemperor.wetransfer.com/downloads/10e0839b18262600e9036521be46cf2820210106170159/c676e4
Data for UK, but similar to what happens in other countries worldwide.
It's important to remember that the only reason we had a 1st wave was because anybody dying of anything were being classed as covid deaths!
We had false certifications, medical malpractise, and criminal negligence from "death care" medical professionals. Oh, almost forgot! We got Tik tok dances as well.
source
https://fatemperor.wetransfer.com/downloads/10e0839b18262600e9036521be46cf2820210106170159/c676e4
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