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Loser Mike Ultee in Brussel.
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43 views • May 30, 2021
Loser Mike Ultee, daar is hij weer.
Mike wil altijd indruk op iedereen maken, zo zat hij heel stoer te doen in de trein, zonder mondkapje, al rokend, spelend met een mes. “Want als mensen moeilijk gaan doen..” (https://youtu.be/_fK_ukCSA38)
Nog steeds wil gekkie Mike laten zien dat hij heel stoer is en ook asociaal. Nou dat asociale is helemaal gelukt in ieder geval.
Wappie Mike was dit weekend ook in Brussel met zijn grote bek, want Mike provoceert graag.
Mike heeft mazzel dat hij totaal geen indruk maakt op de politie met zijn asociale gedrag. Wat een lowlife.
Mike wil altijd indruk op iedereen maken, zo zat hij heel stoer te doen in de trein, zonder mondkapje, al rokend, spelend met een mes. “Want als mensen moeilijk gaan doen..” (https://youtu.be/_fK_ukCSA38)
Nog steeds wil gekkie Mike laten zien dat hij heel stoer is en ook asociaal. Nou dat asociale is helemaal gelukt in ieder geval.
Wappie Mike was dit weekend ook in Brussel met zijn grote bek, want Mike provoceert graag.
Mike heeft mazzel dat hij totaal geen indruk maakt op de politie met zijn asociale gedrag. Wat een lowlife.
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