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Easily Cleanse Your Kidneys
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137 views • July 18, 2020
If you feel like your kidneys are in need of a detox, know that there are natural ways to help rid your body of the harmful toxins we deal with every day.
http://ghc.us/1u4
Your kidneys detoxify your blood by removing chemicals and waste products and eliminating them through your urine.
If your kidneys aren’t functioning at full capacity, toxins can circulate throughout your body and potentially cause harm.
To keep your kidneys in top shape, here are 3 easy ways to help clear the toxins.
1: Tea Up
Dandelion root tea removes excess water from the body by stimulating urine production.
Ginger root and turmeric tea can also help, and as a bonus, helps with digestion if sipped after a meal.
2: Eat Your Veggies
Garlic and cucumbers are natural diuretics that help stimulate urine production and help flush out your kidneys.
With a high water content, sprouts can also help detoxify the kidneys.
3: Choose Juice
Drinking purified water can help, but drinking juices can boost the flush making it a more effective approach.
Want easy juice options to kick-start your kidney cleanse?
Visit our natural health articles to make 5 kidney cleansing drinks your body will thank you for.
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http://ghc.us/1u4
Your kidneys detoxify your blood by removing chemicals and waste products and eliminating them through your urine.
If your kidneys aren’t functioning at full capacity, toxins can circulate throughout your body and potentially cause harm.
To keep your kidneys in top shape, here are 3 easy ways to help clear the toxins.
1: Tea Up
Dandelion root tea removes excess water from the body by stimulating urine production.
Ginger root and turmeric tea can also help, and as a bonus, helps with digestion if sipped after a meal.
2: Eat Your Veggies
Garlic and cucumbers are natural diuretics that help stimulate urine production and help flush out your kidneys.
With a high water content, sprouts can also help detoxify the kidneys.
3: Choose Juice
Drinking purified water can help, but drinking juices can boost the flush making it a more effective approach.
Want easy juice options to kick-start your kidney cleanse?
Visit our natural health articles to make 5 kidney cleansing drinks your body will thank you for.
-------
Follow us to Live Healthy!
Facebook: www.facebook.com/GlobalHealingCenter
Instagram: www.instagram.com/globalhealingcenter
Twitter: twitter.com/GHChealth
View Our Top Selling Products:
http://www.globalhealingcenter.com?ut...
Read our Health Articles:
http://www.globalhealingcenter.com/na...
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
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