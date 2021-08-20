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WHAT IS REALLY IN THE COVID19 VACCINES?
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124 views • August 20, 2021
A new report has just been released by The Scientists Club collating research on the real contents of the C19 'vaccines'.
The Scientists Club yes, they are keeping their identities quiet for now.
Would an Italian publishing incriminating evidence about the local mafia don to the police, add their name, photo and address?
I understand people's frustration.... but anyone frustrated needs to understand the gravity of the overall situation.
Sorry, my hands are tied with my options being to publish as is, without names (I do know the source) or not publish. I chose the former as you can see... 😁
WHAT IS REALLY IN THE C19 VACCINES?
https://bit.ly/vaxsecrets
White paper on vaccines compositions. Download pdf here:
https://bit.ly/heretis
The Scientists Club yes, they are keeping their identities quiet for now.
Would an Italian publishing incriminating evidence about the local mafia don to the police, add their name, photo and address?
I understand people's frustration.... but anyone frustrated needs to understand the gravity of the overall situation.
Sorry, my hands are tied with my options being to publish as is, without names (I do know the source) or not publish. I chose the former as you can see... 😁
WHAT IS REALLY IN THE C19 VACCINES?
https://bit.ly/vaxsecrets
White paper on vaccines compositions. Download pdf here:
https://bit.ly/heretis
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