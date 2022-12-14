MRMBB333 mirrored: Family sees a brown moon body pass Arizona (Wormwood-Planet X system body) / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley

December 13, 2022

This video clip is from a few days ago from mrmbb333 youtube channel. He's been getting good signs in the heavens evidence lately. A woman and her family saw what they think to be a dwarf star object that passed pretty quick in the night sky. I don't believe it's a dwarf star as planet x/ biblical wormwood earths twin sun that's coming in or already has entered our outer part of our solar system don't look like this, as planet x is a brown dwarf star and bigger than that and it's not that color... This matches 100 percent though what insider ( mike from around the world) warned pastor Paul on ( Paul Begley ) youtube channel about weeks back for people to quote " get ready because people will start to notice a brown moon object next to ours".... I know what all objects within the planet x/biblical Wormwood/nemesis/what nasa covers up with the name " planet 9" system looks like ( and yes the planet x system has many names for the same system )... Anyway this woman and her family saw this planetary brown moon or planet like object passing over Sierra vista Arizona on November 16th... It's an amazing catch I'm wondering if it's one of the planet x system planets moons as each planet x system planet in the planet x system have moons or a moon and nibiru isn't planet x as soo many get confused thinking nibiru is planet x. No nibiru which is the farthest comet planet on the outer edge of the planet x system has many moons that usually travel with its main piece... though nibiru is in chunks as tiamat originally went to nibiru, though nibirus missing a large chunk of its body with volcanic plumes that flies around with moons and there's at least 1-2 more chunks of nibiru also that go around also in their own trek and path. This also could be one of the bodies that came in with the planet x system. Either way an amazing catch. Time is dwindling down for people to give their life to christ to ask christ to save you and be your Lord. Literally the clocks ticking now and with what's approaching in 2023 asteroid wise and radiation cosmic galactic waves of heavy radiation multiple inbound not including much more we got serious things about to occur and I hope others watching this that you know now whether or not heaven or hell will be your eternity when you leave this world. All have choices to make to reject or accept christ as lord. I'll have of course those who are afraid of truth get fear in them and anger and say oh it's " fear porn" or someone " pushing beliefs on them".... Give me a break I show top notch evidence if not the best evidence on all of youtube.... The reason and truth why other researchers grow so fast and I grow so little subscriber wise ( as I'm on my third youtube page due to youtube deleting my channels over the years and now censoring me hard in my comments section on YouTube and censoring and erasing my youtube subscribers and so on ) though truth be told when you show real evidence as I do and talk about there's one way to God and heaven ( yeshua) Jesus Christ and warn you all whos prepping right now to step BACK IN POWER as 11the antichrist that will lead the one world order ( no it's not Trump as I've said many times. Not donny T).. . when mention that and mention biblical truth and tell truth that " aliens" in reality 3 dimensional entities aren't coming to save anyone but KILL and EAT many on earth and only give you two choices because that's truth. And you all can reject Jesus as Lord or accept him because there's as the bible states clearly and as Gods son who also is God in flesh made clear ( as yeshua) Jesus said many times and as the bible states ( there's NO OTHER NAME under heaven given whereby men/women must be saved ) that name is yeshua hamashiach meaning Jesus the messiah in English translation) is christ your Lord ? If not then read BELOW. And truth is if anyone coming to this channel don't like what the truth is and what I show and say then don't watch, and don't troll my channel or purposely give false information in my timeline. Thanks.. To those who don't know Christ as Lord you can watch my whole video and read pictures at end of the video to see how to accept Christ as Lord or see in my pinned notes above all other notes in my comments section.

Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZU0dbcl6_8U



