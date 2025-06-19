“Then the fire of the Lord fell, and consumed the burnt sacrifice, and the wood, and the stones, and the dust, and licked up the water that was in the trench. And when all the people saw it, they fell on their faces: and they said, The Lord, he is the God; the Lord, he is the God.” 1 Kings 18:38-39





Fire is associated with the presence of God, and with the worship of God many times in the Bible. The fire on the altar of God consumed the sacrifices. God appeared in the fire at the burning bush. God makes his ministers a burning fire.





Oh! how we need the Fire of the LORD today! May God be pleased to set His people ablaze with the Fire of the Lord!





Capac Bible Church is an old fashioned preaching, Bible believing, hymn singing, KJV church located in beautiful Saint Clair County in Southeast Michigan.





“When the wise is instructed, he receiveth knowledge.” Proverbs 21:11





“I was glad when they said unto me, Let us go into the house of the Lord.” Psalm 122:1





“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” 2 Chronicles 7:14