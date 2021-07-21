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Sen. Ron Johnson: 84% of New DELTA Variant Cases in Israel are with Vaxxed People • Pfizer Vaccine NOT Working • VAERS data being Ignored (2021-7-21)
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151 views • July 21, 2021
Senator Ron Johnson: "I just received this morning data out of Israel. That shows the population is about 84% vaccinated. But the new cases of COVID in Israel are about 84% with vaccinated individuals. It certainly is looking like the Pfizer vaccine is not working with the Delta variant.
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