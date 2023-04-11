Create New Account
Hateful Liberal of the Week 5: The Transgender Community
Tami's Topics Of The Week
Published 18 hours ago

Up until now this series has been reviews of hateful liberal media content, of which there is plenty. Not this week. For the past few weeks, the "transgender community" have really been showing themselves to all of us. 

I don't think there will be a video in this series released next week. I have a regular job, will be visiting family , and covering these people can become exhausting sometimes.

transgenderismtransgenderreal womenreal menriley gainesposie parker

