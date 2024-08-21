BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TFW DAYCARE CHILD MOLESTER LEARNS 😬 HE'LL SPEND 70 YEARS IN PRISON
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
131 views • 8 months ago

The push to NORMALIZE PEDERASTY, PEDOPHILIA and GROOMING has UTTERLY FAILED


Anthony Guadalupe was charged with 22 counts of child sexual abuse related to acts committed during his time at the daycare in 2022.


A jury convicted him in June.


Source: https://youtu.be/4pJksqoFNkU


ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A former daycare employee who was found guilty of 16 child sex violations involving at least eight children under his care was sentenced on Friday to 70 years in a Florida State Prison followed by lifetime sex-offender probation.


Anthony Guadalupe, who worked as a teacher’s assistant at the Chappell School Longleaf campus on the northside of St. Johns County, had faced between 35 years to 103 years in prison.


Guadalupe spoke in court before he was sentenced and said he is not a monster.


“I was only 18 years old and just came out of high school and had no plans of growing up or having a solid career,” he said. “At the Chappell school, I loved my job. Getting to see these young kids learn and grow getting ready for VPK. Working there I was always showing them that I cared for them and always showing them affection but I didnt realize that it would be considered anything else. Looking at the video I understand how it could be considered something wrong but that was never my intention at all. I thought I was doing my job.”


https://www.news4jax.com/news/local/2024/08/16/former-st-johns-county-daycare-employee-convicted-of-molesting-at-least-8-children-sentenced-to-70-years/


If that thought process seems ALIEN to you, you need to pause and consider as to where such a thought process gained any legitimacy; try here:


Online antisemites’ new frontier? The Talmud

Rabbi Daniel Rowe says criticism of the Talmud is escaping neo-Nazi forums, and becoming mainstream


https://www.thejc.com/news/features/online-antisemites-new-frontier-the-talmud-jlqnzyo4


Special thanks to Mr White Tuber

