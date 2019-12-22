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Stargate Conspiracy: Egypt, Secret Service and Aliens. By Lynn Picknett + Clive Prince
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153 views • December 22, 2019
At the center of this conspiracy is a group of respected, powerful individuals who believe that the ancient Egyptian gods are really extraterrestrials who will soon return to earth. The conspirators have intimate and exclusive knowledge of this momentous second coming—but they insist on keeping it to themselves. What could be the purpose of such a conspiracy? Why are the conspirators so desperate to keep their information a secret? And what does it mean for mankind? http://www.picknettprince.com/home.htm
Having traced the origins of Christianity back to first-century Egypt in their ground-breaking second book, The Templar Revelation, Picknett and Prince intended to delve further back into the mysteries of that land in its most ancient times. But soon the extraordinary skulduggery that was taking place in modern Egypt in the run-up to the Millennium proved too much of a temptation.
The Stargate Conspiracy (1999) is nothing less than the revelation of the intricate relationship between the gods of ancient Egypt, New Age prophets, channelling cults and serious parapsychological researchers - all presided over like puppetmasters by the west's intelligence agencies. Are the ancient gods - or perhaps superior life-forms from space - really returning? Have they already made contact through chosen mediums, channellers and leaders of cults? Or is that what certain cynical manipulators want us to believe? In a bizarre and murky world where reality and belief are compelled to collide by those coldly orchestrating the plan, miracles apparently occur and the promised revelation of secrets is endless. Stripping away layer upon layer of New Age and occult associations - including the Egyptian visions of ritual magician Aleister Crowley - Lynn and Clive reveal the incredible story of a 50-year-old plot to hijack the belief system of the West. The Millennium may have come and gone, but the plot goes on. The Stargate Conspiracy was a front-cover feature of the Fortean Times.
Here is a small selection of her books:
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - The Templar Revelation: Secret Guardians of the True Identity of Christ
Lynn Picknett - Secret History of Lucifer
Lynn Picknett - Mary Magdalene: Christianity’s Hidden Godess
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - The Masks of Christ. Behind the Lies and Cover-ups About the Life of Jesus
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - The Stargate Conspiracy: The Truth about Extraterrestrial life and the Mysteries of Ancient Egypt
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - Double Standards: The Rudolff Hess Cover-Up
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://www.bitchute.com/video/bO6fdCNMRinU/
Having traced the origins of Christianity back to first-century Egypt in their ground-breaking second book, The Templar Revelation, Picknett and Prince intended to delve further back into the mysteries of that land in its most ancient times. But soon the extraordinary skulduggery that was taking place in modern Egypt in the run-up to the Millennium proved too much of a temptation.
The Stargate Conspiracy (1999) is nothing less than the revelation of the intricate relationship between the gods of ancient Egypt, New Age prophets, channelling cults and serious parapsychological researchers - all presided over like puppetmasters by the west's intelligence agencies. Are the ancient gods - or perhaps superior life-forms from space - really returning? Have they already made contact through chosen mediums, channellers and leaders of cults? Or is that what certain cynical manipulators want us to believe? In a bizarre and murky world where reality and belief are compelled to collide by those coldly orchestrating the plan, miracles apparently occur and the promised revelation of secrets is endless. Stripping away layer upon layer of New Age and occult associations - including the Egyptian visions of ritual magician Aleister Crowley - Lynn and Clive reveal the incredible story of a 50-year-old plot to hijack the belief system of the West. The Millennium may have come and gone, but the plot goes on. The Stargate Conspiracy was a front-cover feature of the Fortean Times.
Here is a small selection of her books:
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - The Templar Revelation: Secret Guardians of the True Identity of Christ
Lynn Picknett - Secret History of Lucifer
Lynn Picknett - Mary Magdalene: Christianity’s Hidden Godess
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - The Masks of Christ. Behind the Lies and Cover-ups About the Life of Jesus
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - The Stargate Conspiracy: The Truth about Extraterrestrial life and the Mysteries of Ancient Egypt
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - Double Standards: The Rudolff Hess Cover-Up
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://www.bitchute.com/video/bO6fdCNMRinU/
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