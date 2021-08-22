ECCLESIASTES 9:1-10 FACING DEATH? – The Wise Person Gratefully Lives All The Days He Or She Is Granted.We do not know the number of days we have on this earth. But we are responsible for how we live those days and steward the resources we have been given. There are times when we may suffer. There are times when we will experience great blessings. These times are part of the ebb and flow of life. No matter how long a person lives, he or she is going to die unless the Lord returns first. Ecclesiastes 9:1-10 addresses this reality and how people live in light of their mortality.What is on your bucket list? How does the potential of death add urgency to doing the things on your list?