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CONSPIRACY OF SILENCE - 1994 Hi Def Version - Exposes Washington DC P*dophile Ring
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41 views • March 04, 2020
Conspiracy of Silence is a 1994 documentary film produced by Yorkshire Television that went unreleased at the time because the TV station (The Discovery Channel) was under pressure to kill it.
It now lives on Youtube for eternity. The Body House Chronicles is posting it here so as many people as possible understand the kind of people running this country and in fact, the rest of the world.
The Hidden Hand has its agenda and there are those in power who are carrying out their bidding... whether they know it or not.
The film documents an alleged child sexual abuse ring involving a number of prominent Nebraska persons (as well as top federal politicians), including Lawrence King, an Omaha banker, Republican political fundraiser, and convicted felon.
Although #ConspiracyofSilence was scheduled for broadcast in the United States on the Discovery Channel May 3rd/1994, it never aired. Proponents of the film claim that it was withdrawn due to political pressure.
Which I'm sure it was. Why?
Vice President George HW Bush was named by several witnesses and alleged victims of a pedophilia ring that included the VP.
Neither the production company, Yorkshire Television nor the Discovery Channel commented officially on why it didn't air.
https://topdocumentaryfilms.com/the-franklin-cover-up/
https://topdocumentaryfilms.com/conspiracy-of-silence/
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2003/03/04/15796131.php
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NEWSLETTER - The Body House Chronicles - Chronicling the fringe... https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the providers, sellers and business owners in each of the 3 fringe industries of sex, cannabis & psychics and discuss the growing global control of the Hidden Hand.
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
It now lives on Youtube for eternity. The Body House Chronicles is posting it here so as many people as possible understand the kind of people running this country and in fact, the rest of the world.
The Hidden Hand has its agenda and there are those in power who are carrying out their bidding... whether they know it or not.
The film documents an alleged child sexual abuse ring involving a number of prominent Nebraska persons (as well as top federal politicians), including Lawrence King, an Omaha banker, Republican political fundraiser, and convicted felon.
Although #ConspiracyofSilence was scheduled for broadcast in the United States on the Discovery Channel May 3rd/1994, it never aired. Proponents of the film claim that it was withdrawn due to political pressure.
Which I'm sure it was. Why?
Vice President George HW Bush was named by several witnesses and alleged victims of a pedophilia ring that included the VP.
Neither the production company, Yorkshire Television nor the Discovery Channel commented officially on why it didn't air.
https://topdocumentaryfilms.com/the-franklin-cover-up/
https://topdocumentaryfilms.com/conspiracy-of-silence/
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2003/03/04/15796131.php
---------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House..
CUSTOM erotic MP3s and Voiceover on Niteflirt - https://www.niteflirt.com/The%20Body%20House
BODYWORK & HEALING SESSIONS - https://thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
The Body House Main Site - http://thebodyhouse.biz/
What is FBSM? - https://thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
The Biggest Mistake Men Make With Women - https://thebodyhouse.biz/biggest-mistake-pushing-backing-off/
SOCIAL MEDIA
Twitter - https://twitter.com/dyannbridges
Switter - https://switter.at/@DyannBridges
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thebodyhouse1/
Tryst - https://tryst.link/massage/dyann-bridges
ALL LINKS - https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
--------------------------------
NEWSLETTER - The Body House Chronicles - Chronicling the fringe... https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the providers, sellers and business owners in each of the 3 fringe industries of sex, cannabis & psychics and discuss the growing global control of the Hidden Hand.
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
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