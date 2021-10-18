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Getting The Vaccine Is A Personal Choice Dr. Joel Wallach Radio Show 10.18.21
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Getting The Vaccine Is A Personal Choice Dr. Joel Wallach Radio Show 10.18.21
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Air Date: Friday, October 15, 2021
Monologue

Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the COVID 19 vaccines. Stating that getting the vaccine is a personal choice. Contending that regardless of whether people get the vaccine or not they still need to avoid the bad foods and supplement with all 90 essential nutrients. Asserting that people eating gluten and not supplementing will be in real trouble if they get the virus.
Pearls of Wisdom

Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding superfoods that help with skin health. Advocating eating colorful vegetables like beets, carrots, cucumbers, red peppers and tomatoes. Tomatoes are choked full of lycopene that helps boost the skin's natural protection against UV damage. UV damage is a major contributor to premature aging and skin cancer.Callers

Stanley is experiencing seizures and Alzheimer's symptoms.

Tom has several health challenges including loss of appetite, gut pain, tinnitis and fatigue.

Blake's brother is pre-diabetic, high blood pressure and an ulcer on his toe.

Sheryl has questions concerning high blood pressure.
Keywords
healthnatural remediesnatural curesnutritiondiabeteshigh blood pressurewellnessvitaminsnatural remedytype 2 diabetesdr joel wallach
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