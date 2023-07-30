mirrored from :
THE FREAKSHOW - DEMONIC DISNEY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2mwCG7LUwSF3/
Nothing quite bothers me like a Disney movie!
Since I've awakened to the true world we live in, I regret sitting my children in front of Disney movies, hopefully I can save others from having that same regret.
The Greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn't exist. While in fact... It's really clear, he rules this world!
And it's because we have eyes, but cannot see. We have ears, but do not hear.
And remember.... Signs and Symbols rule the world, not words, nor laws
The video was originally posted by
The Truth Above All
https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e
