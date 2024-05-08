Oxytocin FAQs with Bryana Gregory, Pharm D, RPh

Are you familiar with the “love hormone?” If not, listen closely. Oxytocin is known as the “love hormone” and is made naturally in the body and supports proper sexual function. Women produce more oxytocin than men, and it is more densely located in the Central Nervous System. When replenishing depleted levels of Oxytocin – caused by past trauma, chronic illness, chronic inflammation, high levels of stress, etc. – the oxytocin will bind to the oxytocin receptors in your body and cue the body to do what it already knows how to do!

Join our VP, Elaina Mango as she discusses frequently asked questions about Oxytocin with Pharmacist and Physician Liaison, Bryana Gregory, PharmD, RPh. Bryana gives us a lot of insight into Oxytocin, how it affects our body and how it can help with many symptoms, including mental health symptoms. Oxytocin is also vital for proper function of our metabolism and cardiovascular systems.

