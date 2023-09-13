Create New Account
They Will Beg For MERCY-Kim Jong Un Is Preparing To Open a Second Front┃DPRK & RF are Growing Closer
The Prisoner
Published 12 hours ago

The visit of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to Russia has become a major topic around the world. While the Western media continue to gloat and giggle, claiming that Moscow will negotiate with Pyongyang on the delivery of weapons, the Pentagon understands the seriousness of the situation and does not share the cheerful mood of Western propaganda, which continues to compose fairy tales about North Korea, changing people's minds about this country. So, my friends, in this video, I will try to soberly assess what is happening so that you get an absolutely clear picture of this situation. *****************************************************

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

