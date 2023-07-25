Create New Account
Peter Navarro | We Will Take Back Trump's America From Your Cold Woke Hands
Peter Navarro
Published 14 hours ago

GET THE TRANSCRIPT AT HTTP://.PETERNAVARRO.SUBSTACK.COM Roughly half of Republicans, over third of Democrats believe America on the brink of civil war.

If such an unthinkable war breaks out, it will be the Democrats’ fault.

Find out WHY in this video.

civil warpresident trumppeter navarrowoketaking back trumps america

