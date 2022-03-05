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NCB Webinar - The Hazards of Grounding & How to Ground Your Body More Safely
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73 views • March 05, 2022
Original video and transcript here:
https://www.shieldyourbody.com/how-to-ground-your-body-more-safely/
3/3/22 Product Launch Webinar for Nuisance Current Blocker, the NCB.
R Blank of www.ShieldYourBody.com hosts Andrew McAfee of www.homeEMFtracing.com promoting the benefits of the NCB.
https://www.shieldyourbody.com/how-to-ground-your-body-more-safely/
3/3/22 Product Launch Webinar for Nuisance Current Blocker, the NCB.
R Blank of www.ShieldYourBody.com hosts Andrew McAfee of www.homeEMFtracing.com promoting the benefits of the NCB.
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