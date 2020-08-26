Aborted Fetal Tissue In Your Food - HEK-293 : Kraft, PepsiCo, Nestle Exposed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Kraft, PepsiCo, Nestle, work with Senomyx, a California-based company that uses aborted embryonic cells to test fake flavoring chemicals. The aborted human fetal cell line is known as “HEK-293,” and it is used to see how the human palate will react to synthetic flavors. Since most of today’s processed food lacks flavor, companies like Senomyx are hired to develop flavors on their own.
“What they don’t tell the public is that they are using HEK 293 — human embryonic kidney cells taken from an electively aborted baby to produce those receptors,” said Debi Vinnedge of the pro-life group Children of God for Life. “They could have easily chosen animal, insect, or other morally obtained human cells expressing the G protein for taste receptors.”
Kraft, Pepsi, and Nestle Using Aborted Babies For Flavor Additives :
https://drrichswier.com/2015/07/19/kraft-pepsi-and-nestle-the-using-aborted-babies-for-flavor-additives/
List of companies using fetal cells from aborted babies to flavour products:
http://www.thenatemaxproject.com/2017/03/19/list-of-companies-using-fetal-cells-from-aborted-babies-to-flavour-products/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d72KsFEenz8
infamos YT Channel