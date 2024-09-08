10 Survival and Bushcraft HACKS you probably didn't know!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Come on now, who doesn't like a good #lifehacks video?! In this quick bushcraft and survival video I'll show you 10, actually 11 cause I'm given' ya a bonus, outdoor hacks I use regularly when I'm in the wilderness. From fire starting tips and how to start a fire with a spent lighter, to versatile and indestructible boot laces and how to safely split firewood an avoid getting your axe stuck in the wood, this video has some great survival tips and tricks that you can use on your next camping, hunting, or bushcraft excursion.
