NICE! Trump Teases New Trade Deal With U.K. After Boris Johnson Wins BIG

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Christian Datoc from The Daily Caller reports, President Donald Trump teased a potential new trade deal with the United Kingdom on Friday while congratulating Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the Conservative Party’s massive victory in Thursday’s general election.