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3/11/20 METABOLIC POWER! Tetrogen, Hormone Health, Insulin Resistance #KETO 109
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47 views • March 11, 2020
You Are Free TV
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3/11: Today, YAFTV interviews Jon Kreps of Tetrogen, who breaks down the importance of Metabolic healing for lowering inflammation, overcoming insulin resistance, reversing Metabolic Syndrome and explains why this is key to overall health, vitality and achieving/maintaining your optimal weight.
YAFTV offers 10% off on Tetrogen for viewers and 20% off for Patrons! Use the link below to get your discount!

Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. The content in this video is not medical advice and does not claim to be.

Subscriber discount code for Tetrogen Metabolic System!
https://tetrogenusa.com/?affid=3355
10% off coupon: free_10off
(enter code exactly as posted)

https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Your 20% discount code for Tetrogen will be sent to you instantly once you become a Patron!

C60 is the most potent antioxidant available to fight inflammation, viral load and help protect/repair DNA:
For C60PP 10% discount: fr10
https://www.c60purplepower.com
Patron 20% off coupon code sent to you when you become a Patron!

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healthimmune systemsciencemetabolismketo dietinsulin resistancehormone healthtetrogen
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy